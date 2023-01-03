Tuesday, 3 January 2023

Updated 4.55 pm

Six injured in head-on crash near Queenstown

    By Oscar Francis
    1. Regions
    2. Queenstown

    Six people are injured, one seriously, after a head-on crash on the road between Queenstown and Glenorchy. 

    A police spokesman said emergency services were responding to reports of the two-car collision near Mt Creighton, which was reported about 3.55pm.

    One person suffered serious injuries and five others had minor injuries, the spokesman said.

    The north-bound lane is blocked while emergency services work at the scene and motorists should expect delays.

    oscar.francis@odt.co.nz

     

    Advertisement

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter