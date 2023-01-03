Six injured in head-on crash near Queenstown

Six people are injured, one seriously, after a head-on crash on the road between Queenstown and Glenorchy.

A police spokesman said emergency services were responding to reports of the two-car collision near Mt Creighton, which was reported about 3.55pm.

One person suffered serious injuries and five others had minor injuries, the spokesman said.

The north-bound lane is blocked while emergency services work at the scene and motorists should expect delays.

