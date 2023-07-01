Snow and ice hit inland roads with more to come

A cold night has brought snow and ice to inland and alpine routes as a polar blast settles in for the weekend.

Snow fell on Crown Range Rd overnight but the route remains open after crews cleared and gritted the worst areas before dawn.

A Queenstown Lakes District Council spokesman said extreme care was still required and motorists should carry chains as more snow was expected.

Milford Rd (State Highway 94) from Te Anau to Milford closed just before 7.30am due to snow.

MetService has issued a raft of heavy snow and road snowfall warnings for across southern and central parts of the South Island.

A heavy snowfall warning has been issued for areas of Otago south of the line from Queenstown to Alexandra and Mosgiel, as well as for Fiordland and Doubtful Sound.

The heaviest snow is expected from this afternoon through to Sunday evening, with a whopping 25-30cm possible above 300m and lesser amounts down to sea level.

Lindis Pass can expect snow on Saturday afternoon, as could Arthur’s Pass and Haast Pass.

The Dunedin to Waitati Highway (SH1) could see 3cm to 6cm on the road from 6pm Saturday to 11am Sunday.

Snow has been falling in the Clutha district down to sea level but wet ground from overnight rain has prevented it from settling, a council spokeswoman said.

Contractors are monitoring roads in the district and graders are in case snow clearing is required, she said.

For the latest road conditions, check the Waka Kotahi NZTA website.