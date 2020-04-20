Monday, 20 April 2020

SOI would allow airports to focus on response to virus

    By Guy Williams
    1. Regions
    2. Queenstown

    Queenstown Lakes District councillors will be asked to approve a proposed statement of intent (SOI) from the Queenstown Airport Corporation (QAC) at their full meeting on Thursday.

    A council media statement today said although the SOI in its current form referred to the Covid-19 pandemic, it could not fully reflect the impact of an extended period of no air travel for the airport company.

    Council chief executive Mike Theelen said agreeing to the SOI in its current form would allow the airport to focus on its response to the Covid-19 crisis, particularly its 70 employees, and the impact on the 900 workers employed by the 80 businesses that operated at the Queenstown and Wanaka airports.

    It would then develop a modified SOI, to be delivered by a new deadline at the end of October, that would better take account of the impacts of the pandemic on the company’s operations and its strategy for the next three years.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Local journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Otago Daily Times reporters and photographers continue to bring you the stories that matter. For more than 158 years our journalists have provided readers with local news you can trust. This is more important now than ever.

    As advertising drops off during the pandemic, support from our readers is crucial. You can help us continue to bring you news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter