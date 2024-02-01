Spoofing Champs no gamble

The mysterious sport of spoofing is coming south this weekend.

Previous world champions and other Australian and New Zealand winners will converge on the Boatshed Cafe in Frankton for the 20th annual Queenstown Spoofing Championships.

Organiser Murray Cockburn would love to reclaim the local trophy from last year’s Queenstown-based winner Greg McGaw.

But he admits there’s a saying, “The organiser never wins his own championship” .

The gambling game originated as a way for rugby players to pass time in the locker room.

Each spoofer in the group holds zero to three coins in a clenched fist.

Each round, players must try to guess the total number of coins, without repeating a previous answer.

Style is part of the spoofing experience, players dress in colourful striped suit jackets.

The colours are chosen to represent the major rugby nations in the world.

- By Leanne Malcolm