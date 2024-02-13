Student strikes right note

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A highly-accomplished pianist and violinist with Queenstown’s Turn up the Music School has won the second annual Jillian Jardine Trophy.

Along with the trophy, Rachel Yoo, 17, who plans to study music at university next year, wins the opportunity to perform with international pianist Daniel Verstappen at Queenstown’s Te Atamira arts and cultural centre in April.

She’s pictured with, from left, music school director Emma Wilson, arts patron Jillian Jardine and music school piano teacher Kana Takahashi.