Sun, fun greet thousands turning out for annual races

Sun, good times and horses brought the crowds to Glenorchy at the weekend, as tens of thousands of dollars were likely raised for the community.

More than 3000 people attended the 63rd annual Glenorchy Races on Saturday, which featured a variety of trotting and galloping events.

The event took place in the heart of the township, at its rugby field/golf club/cricket pitch.

Lakeside Rugby Club secretary Brylee Percy said fine weather and well-behaved crowds brought a lot of life to the township, which usually has a population of about 400.

"It’s been running for a long time; I think everyone knows their role, so it all happens pretty smoothly.

"If we were going to do anything different next time, it might be to have more parking options, as a lot of people drove with their boats to the event."

Proceeds from the gate take will go towards community groups and projects.

Last year, the races raised about $20,000 for the community and Ms Percy said she expected the amount to be similar or slightly higher for this year’s event.

"It’s just been a really cool experience."

The trotting cup was won by Josie Tarasiewicz on Fiddy and the ladies’ gallop by Sapphire O’Connell on Mahi.

The galloping cup was won by Brylea Eaves on Doctor V and Grace Percy won the aggregate.