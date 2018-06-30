Sweet new tourist attraction provides hive of activity

Photo: Daisy Hudson

The owners of a new tourist attraction in Queenstown are absolutely buzzing.

Fifth generation beekeeper Nick Cameron recently opened Buzzstop Honey Centre.

Housed in a renovated woolshed near Queenstown Airport, the centre aims to give visitors an opportunity to learn about bees and taste Central Otago and New Zealand honey.

Visitors will also be able to check out a giant see-through observation hive, allowing them to get up close and personal with the secret lives of bees.

Mr Cameron will be on hand to explain how bees convert a flower’s nectar into honey and how the queen, worker and drone bees all have different roles in this process.

Pictured making their own beeswax wrappers yesterday are Valeria Torella, of Argentina (left), and Pauline Hugot, of France.

- Daisy Hudson