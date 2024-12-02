Taking steps to support Movember

Regan Pearce, of Queenstown, ran his own backyard ultra marathon in Arrowtown on Saturday to raise money for Movember. PHOTO: TRACEY ROXBURGH

Job done.

Regan Pearce, 47, of Queenstown, spent just over seven hours running his own version of a backyard ultra marathon on Saturday, while also raising $1485 for Movember and men’s mental health.

Part of the "[mo]re than a run" initiative, established in 2019, Mr Pearce ran 60km — that figure represents the number of men, globally, who commit suicide every hour — in a loop around the Arrow River.

While he had initially considered he might continue and complete 100km if he was feeling up to it, he changed his mind about half-way through.

"Just before 30km ... I was thinking to myself, ‘I’m going to tick the hundy off, I’m going to get there’," he said.

"I was always told that a marathon doesn’t start until after kilometre 30 — I came in at kilometre 30 and I was like, ‘there is no way I’m doing 100, I’m going to struggle to get to 60’."

About the same time he also started questioning why he picked a course with "so many bloody hills in it", but noted they kept him "honest and accountable".

The lululemon ambassador was also thrilled with the support he received from the business, members of his running club, workmates, family and friends.

"When you’re out running and training, it’s very lonely.

"When you’re with other people — and the pace was comfortable talking pace — so there was telling stories and the next minute you’re like, ‘oh, man, we’ve nearly chewed up a lap’, so that was really cool.

"I’m very grateful."