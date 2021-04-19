Three vie for vacant seat on QLDC

Photo: Getty Images

Three nominations have been received for the vacant seat on the Queenstown Lakes District Council.

Nominations closed at noon on Thursday for the Wakatipu ward seat, previously held by John MacDonald.

Mr MacDonald was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease a couple of years ago and resigned early last month to focus on his health.

The three contenders for the seat are retired lawyer Phil Wilson, consultant Esther Whitehead and businesswoman Emily Rutherford.

Mr Wilson, who has lived in Queenstown since 1981, ended his 17-year legal career with AWS Legal in October and had previous council experience, having served a term from 1992 to 1995.

Self-employed consultant Ms Whitehead provides training, advice and advocacy services for the Government, universities, schools and businesses and was the Dyslexia Foundation of New Zealand managing director for 11 years.

Ms Rutherford recently returned to Queenstown, having previously lived in London organising entertainment for large-scale events.

In December she opened Kiwi Water Park in Lowburn, on the shore of Lake Dunstan.

The by-election will be conducted by post. Voting papers will be delivered from May 20.

If voters have not received their papers by May 25 they will need to submit a special vote, available from the council’s Gorge Rd office.

A preliminary result of the by-election will be released shortly after noon on Friday, June 11.

The newly-elected councillor will make their declaration at the full council meeting scheduled for June 30.

tracey.roxburgh@odt.co.nz