Is Tim Manning running or not?

Tim Manning. PHOTO: ODT FILES

While rumours are running rife one council candidate is no longer seeking election, Queenstown's council is yet to receive word one way or the other.

Tim Manning was nominated for the three-seat Arrowtown-Kawarau ward, along with incumbents Lisa Guy and Melissa White, Heath Copland and Samuel ‘Q’ Belk.

However, on September 10, Manning emailed the other candidates in the ward informing them he was withdrawing from the election.

The email, which has been sent to Mountain Scene, states he can "no longer continue as a possible candidate for the QLDC" due to "personal reasons".

"Reluctantly I am withdrawing," it says.

"While it is too late to take my name off voting papers, I won’t be campaigning further, and will be telling my connections not to vote for me."

However, the problem is he’s yet to formally notify the council.

In a statement, Queenstown electoral officer Warwick Lampp and deputy electoral officer Jane Robertson say under the Local Electoral Act 2011, "withdrawals are only possible before nominations close, or after, on grounds of medical incapacity".

"To date, Mr Manning has not officially informed Queenstown Lakes District Council of his withdrawal."

White says she’s annoyed on behalf of people voting for him, not realising he’s, apparently, pulled out.

"I feel bad for all the people that are wasting a vote on him — all he needed to do was let [the council] know.

"He let us know, but it’s not appropriate for us to distribute that information."

Meantime, Robertson tells Scene anyone who’s already filled out their voting papers, and ticked Manning, but not yet posted them can make changes to their paper, provided their intention is clear.

If that’s not possible, they can cast a special vote, by noon on October 11, by visiting the council’s Gorge Rd offices.