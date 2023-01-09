Unconventional but popular Glenorchy Races return

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The sun was beating down and the sausages were sizzling as the Glenorchy Races returned on Saturday, marking its 61st birthday.
After battling through Covid limits in 2022 and cancelling due to heavy rain in 2021, this year’s outing was ready to make up for it.
The day took place at Glenorchy’s multi-purpose recreation reserve.
Lakeside Rugby Club secretary Brylee Percy said the club received positive feedback from everyone and agreed "it was great to get back out there".
The weekend’s festivities, held annually on the first Saturday of January to welcome in the new year, attracted around 1850 people.
The racing was made up of unconventional but ever-popular events including a relay complete with batons, with jockeys having to pull of smooth hand-overs.
The lunch break meant tug-of-war for adults and sprint races for the children.
After the bills were paid the money went towards the Glenorchy community, she said.
The community spirit was widely reflected in the crowd.
Glenorchy School and Greenstone Homestead ran a barbecue each, the latter raising funds for the local child-care centre.
The organisers were happy with the overall response from and behaviour of spectators, Ms Percy said.
The clean-up yesterday morning was smooth and simple, she said.