Unconventional but popular Glenorchy Races return

The sun was beating down and the sausages were sizzling as the Glenorchy Races returned on Saturday, marking its 61st birthday.

After battling through Covid limits in 2022 and cancelling due to heavy rain in 2021, this year’s outing was ready to make up for it.

The day took place at Glenorchy’s multi-purpose recreation reserve.

Spectators at the races get involved in the festivities, competing in an intense tug-of-war match. PHOTO: RHYVA VAN ONSELEN

Organisers said it was a great success for the community.

Lakeside Rugby Club secretary Brylee Percy said the club received positive feedback from everyone and agreed "it was great to get back out there".

The weekend’s festivities, held annually on the first Saturday of January to welcome in the new year, attracted around 1850 people.

Saturday’s races were not quite conventional and included a relay, double-banking, a stockmen’s race and a quarter-mile sprint. PHOTO: RHYVA VAN ONSELEN

Ms Percy was pleased to say numbers were up on last year, which was impacted by vaccine mandate restrictions.

The racing was made up of unconventional but ever-popular events including a relay complete with batons, with jockeys having to pull of smooth hand-overs.

The lunch break meant tug-of-war for adults and sprint races for the children.

Children take part in lunchtime sprint races. They were rewarded with a lolly scramble, regardless of results. PHOTO: RHYVA VAN ONSELEN

Entrance donations and the horse racing fund-raised around $20,000 to $25,000, Ms Percy said.

After the bills were paid the money went towards the Glenorchy community, she said.

The community spirit was widely reflected in the crowd.

Glenorchy School and Greenstone Homestead ran a barbecue each, the latter raising funds for the local child-care centre.

Punters look on enthusiastically, cheering regardless of the leading horse. PHOTO: MELISSA READY

Most groups the Otago Daily Times spoke to were regular attendees of the Glenorchy Races and were continuing family traditions, some having come for decades in a row.

The organisers were happy with the overall response from and behaviour of spectators, Ms Percy said.

The clean-up yesterday morning was smooth and simple, she said.

