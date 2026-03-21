World champ tackling favourite rivers

Gord Humphrey.

Flying from his native Canada just to compete in a Queenstown/ Wānaka jetboat race this weekend might seem excessive, but for four-time world champ Gord Humphrey it makes perfect sense.

The 54-year-old already keeps a boat in New Zealand, Unnatural Disaster, in which he won his first two worlds in 2011 and 2015 — 2011 was the first time a turbine-powered boat had won.

Humphrey says he is treating the Otago Series River Race as ‘‘just a bit of a warm-up’’ for the worlds in the United States in May, where he’ll be the two-time defending champ.

He notes his winning boats in ’24 and ’25 were very similar to his first, but with greater horsepower.

What also appeals this weekend is the host rivers, Glenorchy’s Dart, Queens-town’s Shot-over and Wānaka’s Matukituki, which he’s all raced several times, are his world favourites.

‘‘The biggest thing is the challenge I have running the rivers over here, and I’ve got to say I’m not even 100% comfortable with them yet.

‘‘They aren’t very long so you can almost have a little muscle memory for remembering lines, so you can push them really hard.’’

Humphrey’s also spudding in a new navigator this weekend, experienced Kiwi driver Mike Pooley, who has ‘‘lots of navigating skills’’.

He also has an eye on NZ hosting the worlds late next year, with local rivers likely to feature.

Having won in Canada, Mexico and the US, he’d love to add a world title here.

As for being 54, Humphrey says ‘‘I still feel competitive’’.

‘‘Of course you aren’t as sharp as a guy in his late 20s racing, but I think there’s a balance of experience over top of just being physically sharp.’’