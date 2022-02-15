SDHB reveals number of new cases in Dunedin, Queenstown and Southland

The Southern District Health Board has released a breakdown of Covid-19 cases across the South, with new cases in Queenstown, Gore, Dunedin and Invercargill.

The DHB this afternoon said of the 30 new cases announced today 22 were in Queenstown, four were Gore and two each in Invercargill and Dunedin.

The case numbers include cases up to 11.59pm yesterday and there is a total of 72 cases in the DHB area, made up of 56 cases in Queenstown Lakes District, five cases in Dunedin, four in Gore and three in Invercargill.

The cases in Gore come as a class at Gore Main School is self-isolating after a pupil tested positive for Covid-19.

The DHB said as of 1pm today there were 450 close contacts isolating throughout the Southern district, of which 332 were in the Queenstown Lakes District. Meanwhile, Gore Preschool has been shut as a precaution after a visitor later tested positive for Covid-19.

The DHB also provided an update on its hospital services, saying elective operations and procedures would continue.

However, as an extra layer of protection for patients and staff, a Covid-19 test would be required 48-72 hours prior to surgery. This could be conducted at any community testing centre. Patients will be contacted by their Planned Care Team if they required a swab for their procedure.

The DHB had also put additional safeguards in place at hospitals to protect patients and staff. This includes: