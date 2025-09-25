Snow affecting alpine roads in South

A snowy Homer Tunnel this morning. More snow is forecast for the area until Monday. PHOTO: MILFORD ROAD ALLIANCE

Snow is affecting alpine passes, with the Milford Road set to close today and flurries on the Crown Range Road.

There was snow on State Highway 94 at the Homer Tunnel in Southland this morning and a warning is in place, with up to 3cm accumulating on the road above 700 metres until 10am.

Further snow was likely tonight and the road would close from East Gate (Hollyford) to Donne River (Westgate) at 5pm.

It was likely to remain shut on Friday due to forecast snow down to road level and accumulated snow increasing the risk of avalanche, Milford Road Alliance advised.

The avalanche risk was low this morning. However, heavy rain, hail and snow was expected to affect the area until Monday, increasing the risk in the area.

At the summit of the Crown Range this morning. PHOTO: METSERVICE

Snow has settled on the summit of the Crown Range and flurries were coming through, but the road linking Queenstown and Wānaka was clear this morning. Road crews were monitoring conditions.

MetService has forecast snow in the area until 9am today and more was likely overnight on Thursday.

A spokesman for the Queenstown Lakes District Council said it's wet around the district and motorists should keep an eye out for ponding water and minor rock falls through the Cadrona Valley and parts of the Glenorchy Road.

It was also wet through the Whakatipu Basin and Upper Clutha basin, he said.

Further north, a snowfall warning is in place for Arthur's Pass (SH73) until mid-morning, where up to 2cm may fall about the summit. Further snow was likely from Thursday evening into Friday.

Meanwhile, a strong wind watch has been issued for the Grey District and Westland District, north of the glaciers, and the Canterbury High Country, about and north of Aoraki/Mt Cook.

Northwest winds may approach severe gale in exposed places early on Friday morning until about 8am.



