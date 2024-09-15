Snow, rain warnings issued for much of Otago

The Remarkables covered in snow near Jack’s Point in Queenstown on Friday. PHOTO: GUY WILLIAMS

A heavy snow warning has been issued for Queenstown Lakes and Central Otago today, while coastal areas can expect heavy rain later this afternoon.

MetService is warning of heavy snow for Queenstown Lakes district, as well as parts of Central and inland Otago.

As much as 12 to 18cm of snow is expected to accumulate in the Queenstown area above 400m between 10am and 10pm Sunday.

Inland areas of Otago and Southland, from Lumsden in the south to the Waitaki River in the north and Waihola in the east are also under a heavy snow warning.

The slow-moving front is expected to bring 10 to 20cm of snow above 400m, with lesser amounts above 300m.

The warning extends from 10am Sunday until 5am Monday, though more snow is likely on Monday night through early Tuesday morning.

Coastal Otago won't escape the weather bomb though; a heavy rain watch is in place from the Catlins in the south to the Waitaki River in the north.

That watch comes into affect at 3pm Sunday and extends until 3am Monday. The rain may fall as snow above 200m.

"During Sunday, a front will move slowly northeast over the lower South Island, preceded by moist northwesterlies and followed by a much colder southeast flow," MetService said.

"The front is expected to bring another period of significant snow."

Travel disruption and damage to trees and powerlines are likely and cold conditions could cause stress to livestock.

There have also been road snowfall warnings issued for SH1 Dunedin to Waitati, Milford Road (SH94), Crown Range Rd, Lindis Pass, Haast Pass and SH73 in Canterbury.

MetService and NZTA Waka Kotahi are advising people to delay travel or check the latest road conditions here.

Sunday's expected snow comes after a significant dump on Friday which closed schools, cut power and prompted avalanche warnings in alpine areas.