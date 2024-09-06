Boxers ready to entertain hometown crowd

Preparing for the Timaru Amateur Matched Tournament are (from left) Toby Cuthbertson, William Crooks, Shou Saito, Lachlan O’Neill and Desmond Dickinson. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

South Canterbury’s top boxing talent is set to shine in front of a hometown crowd this weekend as part of the Timaru Amateur Matched Tournament.

Timaru boxers Lachlan O’Neill, 16, William Crooks, 13, Shou Saito, 16, Toby Cuthbertson, 17 and a debuting Desmond Dickinson will be joined by Taafaki Taafaki, 13, Pasoni Taafaki, 16, and a debuting Maiau Apelu, of Waimate’s Taafaki Boxing.

The fights will range from mini cadet action all the way to the adult elite level, making for a wide range of weight class and skill level match-ups.

Timaru boxing coach Hannah Guthrie said there were about 20 bouts locked in so far with boxers from around the South Island travelling to compete.

"Last year we only had one person from Timaru fighting, we had some good Temuka boxers competing but this year we’ve got five from our association.

"We’re slowly getting better and better and getting more [boxers] at that level ready to compete.

"They have all been working hard behind the scenes to make it a good show for their local crowd because obviously they only get to do it once a year."

She said she was very excited to once again be hosting a Timaru tournament.

"We’re all learning still, so it’s been months of preparation for us. In the future we’ll be able to run things a bit more easily now that we’ve learnt how to do it all.

"It’s going to be a big night, and it’s great to have good local representation.

"The bouts will be staggered through the night so it won’t just be all the top one at the end, so I’d definitely recommend people get their seat early.

"A massive shout-out as well to all the local businesses and organisations that are sponsoring the event. There are too many to name but they will be recognised on the night."

The fight night will take place on Saturday at the Celtic Sports Hall in Craigie Ave.

Doors open at 5pm and the action will start at 6pm on the dot. Tickets are cash only, adults are $20 and children 15 and under $10.

Family passes for two children and two adults are also available for $50.

