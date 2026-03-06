Bringing politics to rural young people

Jerry Westaway is hoping a cross-party information meeting later this month will help young people get involved in politics. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A Timaru man is hoping to give young people a taste for politics.

Support worker and freelance videographer Jerry Westaway is organising a cross-party youth politics information meeting to be held at 5pm on March 19 at the South Canterbury Eco Centre.

Mr Westaway, the Labour Party’s youth representative for Timaru and Rangitata, has invited representatives from a range of political parties — including National, Labour, the Greens, Te Pāti Maori, Act New Zealand, New Zealand First, and The Opportunity Party — to send representatives to the meeting to talk to and engage with people aged 15 to 30.

Mr Westaway, 29, said he hoped the meeting would create a dialogue among young people.

‘‘I want them to know there’s a place for them in the democratic process and that they do have a voice in it.’’

He said there were usually more opportunities for young people to get involved in politics in bigger centres like Christchurch and Dunedin, but not so much in rural areas like Timaru, Selwyn or Waitaki and he hoped to change that.

Mr Westaway said he had become interested in politics through following current events and said other young people possibly did not know they could become involved, like he was.

‘‘It will be an opportunity for local youths to know that there are opportunities to take part in volunteering and other activities in the political landscape, that they can join or support a political party of their choice and bring their own life experiences and perspectives to give a unique contribution to wherever the political spectrum that they connect with or relate to.’’

While there was sometimes an assumption of political apathy among young people, he did not believe that was accurate.

‘‘We have a thriving and energetic youth wing in the Labour Party.

‘‘There are young people that are enthusiastic and committed to issues.

‘‘This meeting will be about how youth can participate, pretty much.

‘‘There are a lot of different ways to be involved. ’’

The meeting will be emceed by former MP and current Community Trust of Mid and South Canterbury chief executive Tim Barnett.

It will also be accessible online for those who are unable to attend in person.

Mr Westaway said it being an election year meant it was a good time to raise awareness, including making sure young people knew to enrol early, as they would not be able to enrol at the last minute.

Those interested in attending can RSVP by email younglabour.rangitata@gmail.com or via the Youth Politics Facebook event page.