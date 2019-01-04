Bus fire reignites during transportation

The bus that was badly damaged after it caught fire and sparked a scrub fire near Omarama yesterday afternoon is on fire again.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesman said Omarama crews were back at the scene today after the bus, which had been converted into a camper van, caught fire again for an unknown reason while on the back of a transporter early this afternoon.

Sergeant Tony Woodbridge, of Oamaru, said five people were on board the bus yesterday when it caught fire.

The driver suffered minor burns trying to extinguish it.

When he was trying to put the fire out yesterday, about 3.30pm, it rolled forward and started a vegetation fire.