Central Ashburton set for major redevelopment

An aerial view of the Ashburton Central retail centre slated for redevelopment. Photo: SUPPLIED

A retail complex in the heart of Ashburton is set for multi-million dollar makeover.

Ashburton Central is set for a significant facelift by commercial property developer Jack Lourie of Jaxx Property.

The complex comprises three separate buildings surrounding a central 130 space car park.

It includes the 2000sq m former Briscoes building and another 2000sq m that includes tenants City Fitness, Number One Shoes, and Savemore supermarket.

Lourie plans a major overhaul of the former Briscoes building, with up to an additional six tenancies ranging in size from 150sq m to 1000sq m.

"The facelift is complete overhaul of the old Briscoes, including new joinery and façade."

Prospective tenants are already showing strong interest in the soon-to-be revamped site on Tancred St.

"We’ve already had strong early interest from both local and national tenants who are eyeing Ashburton and recognise its potential," Lourie said.

"This is an excellent add value project and one we think will be a welcome addition to Ashburton’s retail scene."

An artist's impression of Jaxx Property's plans, including a renovation of the old Briscoes building. Image: SUPPLIED

With a number of long-standing hospitality businesses shutting their doors earlier this year, Ashburton District councillor Tony Todd said the redevelopment was positive news.

"Anything that brings the CBD to life should be supported.

"Over the last few years retail has shifted with the big box retailers moving into the west side of town so something that will bring people back into the CBD should be applauded."

Todd was involved in retail in the CBD for over 50 years and has remained a strong advocate for businesses in the centre of town.

"Anything like this is good for the town as a whole."

Work on the revamp is about to start and Lourie is hoping to have the redevelopment complete by Christmas.

"We’re confident in Ashburton’s economy and will be in this for the long haul.

"This is our first project in the town and we’re really looking forward to adding to its retail offering."

He estimates the renovations will mean an end value of the Ashburton Central site being around $15 million.

According to the latest data release from Infometrics, employment growth in Ashburton continues to rise, peaking at 3.4% in the year to March 2024, underpinned by broad based growth, and led by wholesale, agriculture, and education.

Consumer spending in Ashburton rose 4.6% in the year to March 2024, according to Marketview data, which indicates an increase in real spending volumes ahead of inflation of 4.0%.

- Jonathan Leask, Local Democracy reporter. Local Democracy reporting is funded through RNZ and NZ on Air.