Club rugby coming back home

South Canterbury school pupils enjoy a wet day out at Fraser Park for a Rippa rugby tournament. PHOTO: CONNOR HALEY

After a four-year hiatus, club rugby is set to return to Fraser Park.

The redeveloped $8 million multisport facility was officially opened in September last year and has already played host to the likes of Heartland rugby, rugby league and football.

On Saturday, however, it will finally be the turn of several South Canterbury club rugby sides to step back on to the hallowed turf.

South Canterbury Rugby chief executive Tim Hyde-Smith said it would be great to have club rugby back at the park.

South Canterbury Rugby chief executive Tim Hyde-Smith is looking forward to welcoming club rugby back to Fraser Park. PHOTO: STU PIDDINGTON

"It’s been a big break. Club rugby was last here in 2021, which is a pretty substantial time away.

"We are going to have four clubs here on the weekend, which is just great.

"It’s awesome to see how everything has come together and we’re now getting a lot of use out of the facility as intended."

The day will begin with the premier reserves kicking off at 1pm, followed by the premiers at 2.45pm.

Harlequins will be taking on Mackenzie on field one, while Celtic will be playing Waimate on field two.

Mr Hyde-Smith said there were plans afoot to also get

other levels of rugby back at Fraser Park.

"It will be really important to get the kids involved here. You need a pyramid. Obviously, Heartland is at the top but you need a base.

"Getting the kids that experience of playing at the park is so important because some of them will come through and represent the women and men at Heartland level.

"We have six sessions of contact ready for the girls coming up and when we get to term two JAB rugby will start up here in the morning.

"We’ve also had some school year-level Rippa [rugby] tournaments here recently and the feedback from parents has been great. They seemed to be rapt with the facility and what we’ve been offering."

For those wishing to attend the club rugby day there is an entrance fee of $5 and under-16s are free.

The Raymond St entrance will be closed, so entry will be available only via Church St and no parking will be available inside the park.

No alcohol can be brought into the park but the kitchen will be open and non-alcoholic drinks can be bought.