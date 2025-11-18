'Exceptionally rare' pink grasshopper found in Mackenzie Basin

An ordinary annual insect survey has uncovered an extraordinary grasshopper.

Department of Conservation ranger Jen Schori said she could not believe her eyes, as colleagues called her over to see a deep pink grasshopper near Lake Takapō.

Schori was taking part in the annual grasshopper survey in the Mackenzie Basin, when the discovery was made.

The pink female robust grasshopper (Sigaus robustus) was sunning itself on stones.

"I've been studying these amazing creatures for years," Schori said. "They are usually grey or brown coloured, like river stones.

"I'd heard rumours about a pink one, but never seen one myself. It was so exciting.

"Pink grasshoppers are exceptionally rare. It's likely caused by a genetic mutation called erythrism, which results in an over-production of red pigment and less of the usual natural pigment that the species has."

The pink grasshopper found during a Mackenzie Basin insect survey. Photo: Supplied/DOC

Doc said the robust grasshopper was New Zealand's largest lowland grasshopper, only found along the edges of braided rivers in the Mackenzie Basin, and nationally endangered.

"These grasshoppers are so unique," Schori said. "They look almost prehistoric.

"They can jump fairly well, but are renowned for their clumsy landings. They're also very vulnerable.

"The pink one will unfortunately stand out even more to predators, which is why this sighting is so special."

In 2018, a predator fence was built around a small area of grasshopper habitat in the Mackenzie Basin, but Schori said this pink grasshopper was outside the fence and would have had to fend for herself.

"They do live up to their name," she said. "They're quite robust and the females are double the size of the males.

"Maybe she will breed and we will see some more pink ones.

"She has certainly become a bit of a celebrity in our office, and we joke about the paparazzi coming and taking loads of photos. I'm just so happy I got to see one after all these years."