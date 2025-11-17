Monday, 17 November 2025

Three injured in crash near Twizel

    1. Regions
    2. South Canterbury

    Three people are injured after a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 8, south of Twizel. 

    A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to the crash, near the intersection with Mcaughtries Road at 12.53pm. 

    One patient suffered serious injuries, one moderate and one minor, a Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said.

    A helicopter had been dispatched to transport the seriously injured patient to Christchurch Hospital.

    NZTA Waka Kotahi said delays were possible. 

     