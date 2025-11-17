Three injured in crash near Twizel

Three people are injured after a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 8, south of Twizel.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to the crash, near the intersection with Mcaughtries Road at 12.53pm.

One patient suffered serious injuries, one moderate and one minor, a Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said.

A helicopter had been dispatched to transport the seriously injured patient to Christchurch Hospital.

NZTA Waka Kotahi said delays were possible.