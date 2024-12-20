Fire, firework restrictions in place

Fire restrictions have been put in place as temperatures rise and vegetation and riverbeds dry. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Canterbury and Mid-South Canterbury districts moved to restricted fire seasons last week.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand also imposed a temporary ban on all fireworks activity in the Mackenzie Basin and the Ashburton Lakes.

A restricted fire season means anyone who wants to light an outdoor fire will need a fire permit authorised by Fire and Emergency.

In a statement, Canterbury district commander Dave Stackhouse said large fires in the last couple of weeks were a serious indication outdoor fires needed to be controlled.

"We’ve just had large wildfires at Castle Hill, West Melton and Kirwee, as well as other smaller fires which quickly escalated, like the ones at Hurunui and Dunsandel.

"Despite cooler and slightly wetter La Nina conditions forecast, the fire season has developed earlier and more aggressively this year, and we are seeing the risk elevate daily.

"We need to impose restrictions on outdoor burning, as we’re expecting to see a lot of days over 25 degrees, and frequent winds above 25kmh."

He said the last two years of La Nina rain and cooler temperatures had led to high vegetation growth rates in grasslands and riverbeds, which burn very easily once they dry out.

"I’d encourage all Cantabrians to check their properties and see what vegetation can be cut back to lessen the fire risk around our homes this Christmas."

Mid-South Canterbury district manager Rob Hands said his district had also seen the fire season develop earlier than normal this year.

"We are seeing drought indicators rising very rapidly, which means that any fire that starts is going to be difficult to knock down and control.

"It also takes us longer to fully extinguish all remaining hotspots after a fire, due to deep-seated burning.

"Having a restricted fire season allows us to limit the number of fires in the district which could accidentally spread out of control.

"We know that people in Mid-South Canterbury are aware that wildfires are becoming more frequent, and support our safety measures at this time of year."

Mr Hands said a fireworks ban was made possible under Section 52 of the Fire and Emergency Act.

"It will prevent people from letting off fireworks in these areas as part of our ongoing efforts to reduce the risk of wildfire over summer.

"We know people stockpile fireworks from Guy Fawkes and like to let them off over summer, but right now the weather conditions are just too hot, dry and windy.

"While some people might be tempted to celebrate holiday events with fireworks, the risk of causing a wildfire in the district is too great.

"It only takes one spark to start a wildfire.

"So please, leave your fireworks at home if you’re visiting Mid-South Canterbury this summer."

The temporary fireworks ban will be in place until March 31 2025.

— APL