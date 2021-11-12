Friday, 12 November 2021

Updated 3.30 pm

Five hurt, two seriously, in crash near Lake Pukaki

    By Courtney White
    Five people have been hurt, two seriously, in a three-vehicle crash near Lake Pukaki this afternoon.

    A spokeswoman for St John said emergency services were called to the crash, on Tekapo-Twizel Rd, at 12.23pm.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said two people trapped in a vehicle had been freed.

    The St John spokeswoman said two people with serious injuries have been flown by helicopters to Christchurch Hospital.

    One person with moderate injuries was taken to Timaru Hospital by ambulance and two others with minor injuries were treated at the scene, she said.

