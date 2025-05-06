Waimate crash leaves one person in hospital

One person has been transported to hospital with moderate injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Waimate this morning.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson they were was notified of the crash at the intersection of Horgans and McNamaras Rds, Waimate, just before 9am today.

An ambulance was dispatched and one patient, in a moderate condition, was transported to Timaru Hospital.

One additional patient, in a minor condition, was assessed and treated at the scene.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said they responded with two firetrucks and assisted with extricating a patient from a vehicle.

A police spokeswoman said the crash involved two vehicles and the road appeared to have been cleared since 10.15am.

