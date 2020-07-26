Sunday, 26 July 2020

Four injured, two seriously in crash near Lake Pukaki

    By Molly Houseman
    Two people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a car and campervan crashed near Lake Pukaki.

    A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to the scene on State Highway 8, near the Lake Pukaki visitors centre, at 2.17pm.

    The campervan rolled after crashing with a car and ended up on its side, she said.

    Both lanes on Tekapo-Twizel Rd are blocked, she said.

    Three helicopters were dispatched, two from Christchurch and one from Dunedin, police said.

    Fire and Emergency New Zealand extracted the trapped person from their vehicle.

    A St John spokeswoman said two people were taken to a hospital in Christchurch with serious injuries and two were taken to Timaru Hospital with minor injuries.

    The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

    Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

     

     

