Matariki tournament proves a popular format

(Back, from left) A Jenks, S Austin, G Harris, Q Sullivan, B Black, M Blissett, J Blissett, D Fowler, N Herbert and R Wood and (front, from left) S Taylor, E Duffield, M Mealings, J Briggs, AM Blissett, K Austin, D Warwood and L Brown. Photo: supplied

The Matariki Classic fours and pairs indoor bowls tournament was played on Saturday with teams of four playing three games of fours and three games of pairs, with team members rotating for the latter.

This proved a popular format among the players.

The team of Allan Gibson, Carol Dawson, Barry Black and Neville Herbert emerged as winners with 14 points.

Second place was Alan Reid, Lyn Brown, Neisha Hogg and Evelyn Duffield on 12 points, narrowly ahead of David Mealings, Syd Austin, Mary Mealings and Kay Austin who had 11.

On Sunday six triples teams played a round-robin fixture against North Otago where teams scored two points for a win and one point for a draw.

South Canterbury won this by 41-19.

No team won all five of their games and South Canterbury’s most successful team was Matt, James and Ann-Marie Blissett who had four wins 26.5 ends and 55 points.

Also with four wins was Barry Black, Neville Herbert and Kay Austin with 24 ends and 47 points and Alan Jenks, Syd Austin and Mary Mealings with 22.5 ends and 48 points.

North Otago’s best teams were Mike Howard, Graham Larcombe and Aylene Millar and Stefan Robb, Daphne Campbell and Lynne Sparkes who both had two wins.

This weekend the Top 12 Quadrangular Tournament is being played in Christchurch between Canterbury, Ashburton, South Canterbury and Otago.

South Canterbury teams are: K Anngow, J Lockyer, A Reid, J Blissett; D Cooper, D Mealings, C Cooper, D Ruffell; A Gibson, C Dawson, M Higgins, D Shand.

A 2×4×2 pairs event for club players will be played on Saturday at the Timaru Bowling Centre. — Carol Dawson, publicity officer SC Indoor Bowls