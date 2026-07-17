Gleniti team claim Aorangi Stylemaster Tray

Celebrating with the Stylemaster Tray are the Gleniti team of (from left) Pam Niles, Patsy Milne, Jenny Austin, and Sue Esler. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

Twelve clubs competed for the Aorangi Stylemaster Tray which was held last month at the Gleniti Golf Club.

Conditions started off cold but became warm as the day wore on.

The golf course was in excellent condition, even after an inch of rain that had fallen earlier in the week but greens remained tricky for the majority of players.

The 48 competitors were playing a foursome.

Winners of the Stylemaster were Gleniti with a score of 155.5, only one point ahead of Methven.

Emma Hampton and Judith Sommerville with the Methven Jug.

Gleniti — Pam Niles and Patsy Milne (net 78.5) and Jenny Austin and Sue Esler (net 77) total 155.5.

Methven — Emma Hampton and Judith Sommerville (net 76.5) and Linda Ayers and Ruth Smith (net 80) total 156.6.

Rakaia — Teresa Booker and Sally Smith (net 78), Freda Bierenna and Sandra Quinn (net 81) total 159.

Winners of the Methven Jug (top pair that did not win the Stylemaster Tray): Emma Hampton and Judith Sommerville (net 76.5).

Second’s winners — Pam Niles and Patsy Milne (Gleniti) and Sandra Quinn & Freda Bierenna (Rakaia). — Women’s Match Committee convener Lynn Stratford.