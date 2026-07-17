Strong showing for local boxers

George Cann (left), 16, and William Crooks, 15, show off their medals from the recent New Zealand Golden Gloves tournament. Photo: supplied

A pair of Timaru boxers have made their gym proud after fighting their way to national honours.

Earlier this month William Crooks and George Cann represented the Timaru Boxing Association Gym at the New Zealand Golden Gloves.

Held in Christchurch at the Woolston Boxing Club, the premier annual tournament features the top amateur boxers in the country across a variety of divisions.

After the pair impressed at the South Island Golden Gloves in May, with Cann picking up the 63kg junior novice title and Crooks the 66kg junior open title and most scientific junior/cadet of the tournament award for his age group, they entered the national tournament with momentum.

Competing in the 66kg junior male division Crooks took on Phoenix Boxing’s John Sua-Mene, an Auckland-based opponent he had fought and defeated at nationals last year.

Despite finishing the semi-final fight strongly with a dominant third round, putting an eight count on Sua-Mene, a hesitant first two rounds cost Crooks on the judge’s scorecard and the young boxer ultimately lost via a split decision.

Coach Hannah Guthrie said the loss was unfortunate for Crooks.

"It looked like he was winning and he was controlling the ring the entire fight.

"But I think he probably just held back on a few shots in first two rounds.

"He did really well, came away with a bronze medal and we know he can compete at the level, so it’s onwards, upwards and on to the next one."

Cann entered a straight final in the 63kg junior male division and came up against a familiar opponent in Papanui’s Maxwell Ross.

Cann took the fight to his opponent, engaging well and battering his opponent with body shots.

His activity earned him a hearty, hard-fought split decision win and a title for his category. Guthrie said she was very proud of how both boxers were progressing.

"William has had 19 fights now, so he’s getting up there and George has had seven fights and has a 6-1 record.

"They’ve both worked really hard and they’re both really good with the technical side of things as well.

"I can just see them getting better and better if they stick with it."

The next tournament for boxers from the Timaru gym was the Southland tournament in the weekend followed by the Canterbury Championships on August 1.

"The Canterbury Champs will be a big one where we want to see them do well in their categories so that they can qualify for nationals.

"We are also fundraising and working on our [Timaru] tournament which will be held on August 22."

By Connor Haley