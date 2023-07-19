'No question' wife loved daughters she killed

Lauren Dickason has pleaded not guilty to the murder of her three daughters. Photo: NZME

Warning: This story contains distressing content.

The father of the three girls killed by Lauren Dickason has told the court he was wrong to describe his wife as "not a nurturing mother", and she absolutely loved her children.

Orthopaedic surgeon Dr Graham Dickason faced cross-examination by his wife's legal team on Wednesday via audiovisual link from South Africa.

The defence suggested the husband did not fully appreciate the gravity of his wife's mental health struggles during a harrowing third day in the High Court at Christchurch.

Lauren Dickason, 42, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of her two-year-old twin daughters Karla and Maya and their older sister Liane at their Timaru home on September 16, 2021. Her defence will be built on arguments of insanity and infanticide.

Her legal team immediately acknowledged her husband's grief and having to relive tragedy in court. Defence lawyer Anne Toohey said they were not assigning blame.

"I want to start by acknowledging your loss ... and how difficult evidence has been for you yesterday, and might be today. Just to be clear before I ask questions for you today, it is not the defence case that you are to blame in any respect for what happened."

But the defence believed Lauren Dickason was not to blame either, arguing she was suffering a mental disorder at the time her three daughters were killed.

Speaking from South Africa, Dr Dickason faced cross examination for the first time in the trial.

The defence touched on the couple's painful endeavour to start a family, underlined by a lengthy IVF journey.

"There was a bit of concern when we started realising that we are not able to conceive naturally… there were emotions around that," Dr Dickason said.

Toohey asked him about how losing a baby in 2013 took a toll on his wife.

"After losing Sarah, Lauren cried every single day for two months. But she was very sad and distressed to lose Sarah."

The court on Tuesday saw footage of Dr Dickason's 2021 police interview, in which he said his wife was not a nurturing mother. The defence asked him whether he meant the comments.

"In that interview you told police that Lauren was not a nurturing mother. Was that something that you said in the worst of circumstances that perhaps isn't correct?"

He conceded it was a confusing moment during the worst night of his life.

"As you say, that was a very confusing moment in my life. And when I think back about making that statement, I was probably referring to the most recent times before our emigration - but not Lauren as a whole and our parenting together."

Asked if there was any question whether she loved her daughters, he responded, "No question in my mind at all".

Text messages from April 2021 that Graham Dickason sent to his wife, praising her and describing her as "a wonderful mother", were also shared with the court.

Looking up at her husband, the 42-year-old woman appeared emotional as he emphasised his wife's devotion to her girls.

The court heard how Lauren Dickason was diagnosed with postpartum depression in 2015. She told her husband in 2019 she had thoughts of hurting their children.

Toohey asked whether Dr Dickason fully appreciated the extent of his wife's mental struggles.

"Lauren crying, struggling with insomnia, talked about her thinking about suicide and verbalising that to you, thinking about harming the children. Is it possible that your assessment in terms of how bad this depression was, in terms of what you've told the police and what you've told psychiatrists, again, is a subjective assessment?"

Dr Dickason told the court as first-time parents, tiredness and frustrations were factors. He admitted although he could not diagnose it, he did not deny she was struggling mentally as a parent. But he felt there were no signs that she was a risk to her children.

The trial continues in the High Court on Thursday.

Where to get help:

Need to Talk? Free call or text 1737 any time to speak to a trained counsellor, for any reason.

Lifeline: 0800 543 354 or text HELP to 4357

Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 / 0508 TAUTOKO (24/7). This is a service for people who may be thinking about suicide, or those who are concerned about family or friends.

Depression Helpline: 0800 111 757 (24/7) or text 4202

Samaritans: 0800 726 666 (24/7)

Youthline: 0800 376 633 (24/7) or free text 234 (8am-12am), or email talk@youthline.co.nz|

What's Up: free counselling for 5 to 19 years old, online chat 11am-10.30pm 7 days/week or free phone 0800 WHATSUP / 0800 9428 787 11am-11pm

Asian Family Services: 0800 862 342 Monday to Friday 9am to 8pm or text 832 Monday to Friday 9am - 5pm. Languages spoken: Mandarin, Cantonese, Korean, Vietnamese, Thai, Japanese, Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi and English.

Rural Support Trust Helpline: 0800 787 254

Healthline: 0800 611 116

Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

OUTLine: 0800 688 5463 (6pm-9pm)