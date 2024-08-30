Restaurants jump aboard for Plunket fundraiser

Getting behind Dunk it for Plunket are (from left) Zest Restaurant co-owner Alex Rainbow, co-owner Clare Rainbow, staff member Sarah Morris, co-owner Howard Rainbow and duty manager Ashleigh Henderson. PHOTOS: CONNOR HALEY.

Two Timaru restaurants are going the extra mile when they Dunk it for Plunket this September.

Dunk it for Plunket is a nationwide fundraiser that encourages local organisations, businesses, community groups or individuals to come together with workmates, family or friends to enjoy a biscuit-filled morning tea while raising funds to support Plunket.

Those who sign up to take part receive a free kit of Arnott’s biscuits to sweeten the deal.

Zest Restaurant and The Oxford, however, will each be holding their own unique fundraisers next month in an effort to further support South Canterbury Plunket.

Zest co-owner Clare Rainbow said the restaurant would be donating $1 off each scone sale during the entire month.

"This will be our third fundraising event since owning Zest for close to two years now.

"We believe it’s good to be supportive and help raise funds for valuable causes.

"When South Canterbury Plunket approached us we were more than happy to help, especially as it’s supporting a local cause.

"We have a good relationship with Plunket because Alex [Rainbow] has a daughter and they’ve been very supportive.

"The Timaru and further community have also been very supportive with providing prizes for a raffle and also with a donation of jelly beans for a ‘guess the amount of beans in the jar’."

The Oxford restaurant manager Kirsty Luscombe said they were supporting the fundraiser by holding a large afternoon tea on Thursday, September 26 at 2pm.

"We will just be asking for donations to attend.

Discussing afternoon tea plans with Big Blue are The Oxford owner Michael Doran (left) and restaurant manager Kirsty Luscombe.

"We basically just want everybody to come so we’re not putting a price on it to make sure everyone can be included.

"We’re going to hold it in the dining room.

"We’re going to do a little kids’ area down the bottom so people can bring their kids.

"It will be great to hopefully get mums out and talking to each other."

As a recent first-time mum herself, she said she was pleased to be able to support South Canterbury Plunket.

"They’ve been a very good support network for my little one with some health issues so it will be great to be able to give back to them.

"They’re awesome and it’s just something we want to support."

Owner Michael Doran said it would be nice to see as many people attend as possible.

"It would be nice to have some mums, nice to have some business people — it will be great to see who turns up.

"Most of our staff have all got kids so at some point we’ve all been helped by Plunket.

"They’ve always been an asset to New Zealand as a charitable function.

"It’s good to help give back a wee bit."

South Canterbury Plunket community service co-ordinator Louise Sullivan-Haley said the fundraiser played a big part in allowing Plunket to continue to provide its services in South Canterbury.

"Even though it is a national fundraiser, 87% of what we raise here will stay here and go towards our community services, which aren’t government funded.

"That’s everything from our playgroups to music and movement to our education groups and walking groups.

"They’re all funded through grants, donations and fundraising.

"We’re really proud of the services we offer South Canterbury.

"Our fantastic team work really hard to keep them and to create more services in this ever-changing climate parents find themselves in."

She was very grateful for the support they had received locally for Dunk it for Plunket.

"We’ve been blown away.

"We’ve got some amazing companies behind us which really surprised me.

"What Zest and The Oxford are doing is amazing but we also have IRD, Community House, Sport South Canterbury, Three Phase Electric, Labour Party Timaru and even a couple of schools, to just name just a few.

"A lot of individuals have signed up, too.

"We are so grateful for the support we receive.

"South Canterbury is so supportive of charities in general. It’s such a fantastic community."

Anyone wishing to still get involved with Dunk it for Plunket can get in touch with South Canterbury Plunket for more information on how to sign up.

connor.haley@timarucourier.co.nz