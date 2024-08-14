Serious crash closes highway near Geraldine

The Orari Bridge Highway (State Highway 79) north of Geraldine is closed following a crash between a car and a truck this morning.

Police said in a statement the crash occurred shortly before 8:30am, and initial indications suggested it was a serious injury incident.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said it happened near the intersection with Keen Rd.

Diversions are being put in place, so motorists are asked to follow directions or delay travel if possible.