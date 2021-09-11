Saturday, 11 September 2021

Skydiver taken to Timaru Hospital after 'hard landing'

    A recreational skydiver who had a "hard landing" has been transported to Timaru Hospital with moderate injuries.

    Police said they were notified of the hard landing on Tekapo-Twizel Rd, Pukaki, about 10.35am today.

    A spokesperson from tourism operator Inflite Experiences confirmed the person had been skydiving recreationally by himself.

    He said the skydiver sustained a hard landing at Pukaki Airport, and it was suspected he had sustained a leg or ankle injury. He was in a stable condition.

    A St John spokesperson said they transported a patient in a moderate condition via helicopter to Timaru Hospital.
     

    NZ Herald
