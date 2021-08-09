'Traumatic' Timaru crash will have lasting impact

Photo: RNZ / Conan Young

Trauma specialists will be in Timaru today to provide support for school pupils who knew the teenagers killed in a crash on Saturday night.

Five boys, aged 15 and 16, died at the scene when their overloaded car hit a power pole at an intersection in Washdyke about 7.30pm on Saturday.

They were Niko Hill, Javarney Drummond, Andrew Goodger, Jack Wallace and Joseph McCarthy.

The 19-year-old driver survived and is in a stable condition in Timaru Hospital.

The car smashed into the power pole with such force the car broke in half, hurling debris down the road.

Police say one passenger was riding in the boot of the car.

The crash happened just before 7.30pm at the intersection of Seadown Rd and Meadows Rd, on the northern edge of Timaru.

Mayor Nigel Bowen told Morning Report the community hadn't faced a tragedy like this for a long time - and trauma support staff were in schools as children return today.

"The community has been really struck by this, obviously, and as kids get back to school, with a small community it's one or two degrees of separation."

Photo: RNZ / Conan Young

Two of the teens attended Aoraki Alternative Education, a small school with only about 20 attendees.

Those who died in the crash had been previously across three schools, so all schools would be affected by the news, Bowen said.

"It really is traumatic so it's going to be a tough day, a tough week ahead as these children are buried as well."

He said the years to follow would be tough for the community.

The Ministry of Education says its traumatic incident team has already been in contact with the schools involved, and additional staff have arrived in Timaru from Christchurch.

The team will provide support as long as it is needed.

While the debris from the crash has been cleared away, flowers and messages are being left at the site.

Among them, messages on cards read: "Too soon - forever ours" and 'Kia kaha- fly high brothers we all love you".

Bowen said that before the crash he wasn't aware this was an area where kids congregated to drive cars.

"But if it wasn't there, they would be going elsewhere. It borders our industrial area so during the day there would be a lot of heavy trucks up and down, in and around ... it's just outside the township or city that kids can go to drive their cars."

The council has a role to play in road safety and education and will continue to do so, he said.

"It's education and it's around people making good choices and on this day they've made some horrible choices.

"We are where we are but we've got to move forward and look to support those families and the greater community that have been affected by this."

Aoraki Area Commander Inspector Dave Gaskin said yesterday speed and alcohol may have been factors in the crash.

The driver of the car has yet to be spoken to by police.

A full investigation will be carried out.