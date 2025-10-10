Volunteers hoped for by raising profile of works

Members of the Waimate Whitehorse Lions. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Waimate Whitehorse Lions met at the Waimate Town and Country Club on September 15 for their monthly tea meeting.

An enjoyable social hour preceded the call to order at 6.30pm.

President Rita Stewart welcomed 20 members and three guests.

We sang Happy Birthday to Jeanette, then a lovely two-course meal was enjoyed by all.

Rita introduced our speaker for the evening, our vice district governor Paul Black from Milton.

He was accompanied by his wife Sue and fellow Lion Brent Love.

He was a health and safety co-ordinator and his motto was ‘‘together, with purpose, we serve’’.

All communities in the country benefit from volunteering work done by Lions Clubs.

There is always hope of raising our profile and getting new members.

Rita thanked Paul for visiting us and giving us an insight into what is happening in our 202J District, the area from Milton to Rakaia.

Paul’s wife Sue kindly offered to demonstrate card-making so handed out packs for those wanting to participate.

Lion Cheryl thanked Sue for bringing all the materials with her and her expertise in this art.

Members attended the Cancer Society breakfast and we had a very successful sale of lily bulbs.

A garage sale will be held at Joan Dennison’s, on Saturday, November 15.

On September 16 members entertained the Senior Citizens, with afternoon tea and music, and a sales table to go towards their funds.

Raffles were won by Rita and Paul and with the tail twister unable to attend, members told stories of their own misdemeanors in the past month.

Always lots of laughs! With no further business, President Rita declared the meeting closed.

— Judy McRae