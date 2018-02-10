$181,000 for water works

More than $180,000 has been allocated to capital stormwater works in the Lawrence-Tuapeka district following last July’s floods.

The funding takes the bill for the floods in the Clutha district to more than $500,000.

The July floods resulted in repairs of about $375,000 (plus GST), Clutha District Council group manager service delivery Jules Witt said.

About three-quarters of this cost was in the northern part of the district, which included the Lawrence-Tuapeka area. The work was funded by reallocating existing roading budgets, to which the NZ Transport Agency contributed 59%, Mr Witt said.

A council statement this month said various projects had been identified and approved for the additional $181,000 of capital works funding. The projects consisted of stormwater system upgrades and putting in larger pipes where the system did not have enough capacity.

About 11 businesses and several residential properties were damaged in the July flash floods.

About five properties in Milton were also seriously affected. Design work for the Lawrence capital works would start in the next few months and construction was planned to start mid- next year, the council statement said.

The work would include upgrades in the Irvine St area, Harrington Pl and Pladda St, and other culvert upgrades.

The council would also discuss with the NZTA whether culverts under the state highway were of adequate size.

A council spokesman said the Lismore St roading culvert, for Hospital Creek, in Lawrence, was already identified for renewal before the July floods and that work was out to tender.