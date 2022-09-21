Art sale inspires local memories

'Glenda at Tahakopa', by Dame Robin White, sold at auction for $406,300 on Sunday, a record sum for one of her works. PHOTO: SAM HARTNETT

A record-setting art sale has triggered fond memories in a remote Catlins hamlet.

An oil painting by Masterton artist Dame Robin White, entitled Glenda at Tahakopa, sold at auction in Auckland for $406,300 on Sunday — a record for one of her works.

The painting, one of an initial 50 pieces sold from the Bank of New Zealand Art Collection at Webb’s Auction House, was inspired by Dame Robin’s visit to friend Glenda Palmer, who was teaching in the Catlins settlement, about 1978.

Dame Robin White.

Tahakopa resident and local historian Eleanor Sinclair said her mother Willa Martin had provided lodging to the young teacher during the mid-1970s.

"We were very interested to hear of the auction, as we knew of the piece and have an image of it in our museum here.

"The story has triggered a lot of conversation and some fond memories.

"Miss Palmer was an assistant teacher at our local school, still running today, and as I recall looked very like her depiction in the painting.

"I don’t remember much of her character, but I do know she remained in touch with my mother until [my mother] passed away, sending letters from around the world and the like, so I think she was held in high regard during her short time here."

Dame Robin (76) said yesterday she, too, had fond recollections of her time in the South.

She remained in touch with Miss Palmer, now a Hastings resident.

"I spent some wonderful times down there in the Catlins. It’s a beautiful part of the world.

"Certain paintings are special because of the particular, personal connections they have, and this is one of those. I think of them as my children."

Dame Robin said Miss Palmer had seen the work during the pre-auction exhibition, and would be delighted with the sale and acquisition by Te Papa.

"I’ve often expressed my concerns about inflated art prices, and how they can leave work that would benefit from public display out of view.

"This is an excellent outcome for everyone."

Total sales at Sunday’s auction exceeded $13.5 million.

A major retrospective of Dame Robin’s work at Te Papa also ended on Sunday.

A Robin White exhibition will now tour the country, beginning at Auckland Art Gallery on October 29.

The Dunedin Public Art Gallery will host the exhibition from March 11 to June 25 next year.

