Campground to get low-cost upgrade

A contractor works on the site of controversial cabins, due to be removed after public outcry, at the Taylor Park Campground in Milton yesterday. PHOTO: RICHARD DAVISON

A South Otago campground is earmarked for a low-cost upgrade, following the removal of controversial cabins from the site.

Clutha District Council has announced plans to make some low-cost changes to its Taylor Park campground in Milton, to test the facility’s longer-term viability.

The campground hit the headlines last year after the council placed four cabins on the park’s green space, causing a furore among many residents, who argued they had not been properly consulted and the cabins were misplaced.

In May, the council voted by a narrow margin to remove and sell the cabins.

During its regulatory and community committee meeting last week, council head of community and facilities operations manager Kelly Gay told councillors two of the cabins had now been sold, and work would take place to make alternative improvements to the campground.

The campground was an attractively located facility, well placed to capture the increase in cycle and other tourists brought about by the Clutha Gold Cycle Trail extension.

The council would take steps to improve its online profile, and implement a digital booking and payment system, in an effort to increase campground use.

Work would also take place to delineate and map sites, and establish demand for different types of sites, such as those that are powered and those that are not.

The effectiveness of the measures would be assessed at the end of the summer, Mr Gay said.

"Taylor Park is a lovely location, with mature trees providing summer shade, a gentle stream and a walking bridge. Facilities are in good and serviceable shape.

"Special interest will be taken in those wanting to access the cycle trail and midweek visitors.

"Council plans to take sensible and measured steps to raise the profile and usability of the site and see how the camp sites respond."

The park and campground were an asset to the town, and deserved attention.

"Taylor Park should be a source of pride and economic benefit for Milton. Campground improvements at Taylor Park will move us towards that objective."

In respect to cabins returning to the site in future, Mr Gay did not rule out the possibility.

The council will receive a further six cabins from project partner the Otago Corrections Facility, as they are built.

Current cabins cost about $57,000 each to build and fit out, and a further $24,100 for connection to services.

Mr Gay was unable to provide any details of the price for the two cabins sold due to "commercial sensitivity".

