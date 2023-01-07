Car plunges off Milton Highway, one injured

Emergency services were called after a car plunged off the Milton Highway near Balclutha.

A police spokesman said officers were called to reports of a car crashing into a fence on the Milton Highway (State Highway 1) between Benhar Rd and Smail Rd about 3.15pm today.

The car had reportedly plunged 100m down a bank, the spokesman said.

There were two people in the vehicle and one had moderate injuries.

A helicopter was possibly being dispatched to assist with the incident, the spokesman said.

