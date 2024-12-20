Christmas sorted for local children

Finalising gifts from the annual Christmas Giving Tree charitable programme at Clutha Food Hub in Balclutha were (from left), Mike Curtis, of Balclutha Round Table, Leah Brownie and Stella Griffiths from The Warehouse, Jess and Lee-Ann Michelle, of the Clutha Budget Advisory Service (CBAS), Chris Lee, of Clutha print, Carmen Peterson, of Ladybird Junction and Amy Senada of CBAS. PHOTO: NICK BROOK

The seasonal spirit keeps glowing in South Otago, despite a tight economic climate.

Last week Clutha businesses met at Clutha Budget Advisory Service to guarantee the neediest local children get a Christmas present courtesy of the Round Table Giving Tree.

"We got the idea from an outfit in Mosgiel 11 years ago, and it has become a fixture for some," Round Table spokesman Mike Curtis said.

"As soon as Carmen had the Ladybird Junction Christmas pop-up shop open on the main street, people knew they could go in and collect a name from an especially spectacular Christmas tree, the Giving Tree."

Kindly "secret Santas" were able to chose a card with a child’s particulars, then buy a thoughtful present for the child to receive and open on Christmas Day.

This year 52 recipients had been provided with presents ranging from toys, clothes and books to outdoor equipment.

"We’re all aware of the economic conditions, so on the one hand it’s heartening to know 52 is the lowest number of gifts we’ve needed and there’s a wonderful community spirit ready to take care of that. On the other hand, that’s still 52 children in a situation where they’re really not sure if Santa will bring them anything this year.

"Every kid deserves a Christmas, and this is one way to help to make that happen."