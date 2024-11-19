College excels in Wig Wednesday fundraising

Of all schools nationwide, Blue Mountain College raised the highest amount for Wig Wednesday, coming in at just above $13,000, despite its small size. Among those who did their bit for the cause are (from left) Jack Body, Sarah Davies, Adriana Roulston, Cody McHutchon, Lindy Cavanagh-Monaghan and Kaiden Sim. PHOTO: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

One Tapanui school has punched well above its weight, raising the most money on Wig Wednesday of any school in the country.

Blue Mountain College has just over 200 students but managed to fundraise more than $13,000 in the September event for the Child Cancer Foundation.

This led to the school being awarded the top fundraiser prize by the charity, which comes with a trophy, a free trip to a Top 10 Holiday park and bragging rights.

Organiser Sarah Davies said she was blown away by the generosity in the community.

"Very humbling. It’s overwhelming how everyone came on board," she said.

Blue Mountain College principal Lindy Cavanagh-Monaghan said she was extremely happy to be able to give back to the charity and was proud of Tapanui.

"We’ve had local people who have been affected and benefited from the Child Cancer Foundation, which is a huge help for families.

"It makes you proud to be a part of this community," she said.

Mrs Cavanagh-Monaghan said the college showed it was not the size of the school in the charity, but the size of the charity in the school.

"The joy of it is, being 220-odd students against schools 10 times our size, we smashed them all. How good does that feel?" she said.

She applauded the students involved for their generosity, and thanked the Tapanui community for their support.

"Teenagers get a bad rap sometimes, but this is how they really are, willing to sacrifice for a good cause... the heart just swells with pride."