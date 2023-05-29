Fire at Balclutha care home

Firefighters were called to a house fire at a care home in Balclutha this morning.



Crews from Balclutha and Kaitangata attended the incident in Edinburgh Pl at a residential care home operated by social services organisation PACT.

Balclutha chief fire officer Jason Lyall said what appeared to be a switchboard fire had involved the property's kitchen and roof space by the time firefighters arrived just before 9am.

All occupants had safely got out, he said.

A staff member at the home, who did not wish to be named, said there had been historic issues with the switchboard tripping, but the fire had been "a shock".

On seeing smoke coming from the kitchen, he had immediately led people to safety, he said.

Mr Lyall said a crew would remain on site for the morning to ensure the fire was fully extinguished.