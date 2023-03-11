Former mayor to be given book created in tribute

An Invercargill woman hopes a book she collated in honour of former mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt can bring him a sense of value and appreciation.

As reported previously by the Otago Daily Times, Helen Campbell approached a range of community organisations and schools throughout the region and asked them to contribute messages, drawings and photos for the book.

She wanted to do something to acknowledge and thank him for his work as the longest-serving mayor in New Zealand, and everything he had done for Invercargill during his 24 years as mayor.

Along with an interview conducted by her 15 years ago, she collected messages and drawings from children across the region to put into a tribute book.

"I waited to see what was going to be done in the city [for Sir Tim]. Nothing was appearing as if it was going to happen. So I thought, why are we waiting?

"It is part of Invercargill’s history."

Invercargill woman Helen Campbell created a book to pay homage to former mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt’s work and importance to the city. PHOTO: LUISA GIRAO

The purpose of the book was to give Sir Tim the opportunity to tell his story and to share it with the next generation, she said.

"So that his place in our history will not be forgotten."

The book will be given to Sir Tim during a ceremony at Waverly Park School on Wednesday at 11.30am.

Mrs Campbell had several meetings with the former mayor to ensure he was happy with the pathway she was following.

She was looking forward to handing him the tribute book next week.

"All I want is for Sir Tim to be able to put this book on his lap and in the days, weeks, months that will come, to be able to feel he was valued — ‘I gave 24 years of great service to the city and I am appreciated, and I can see that in this book’."

