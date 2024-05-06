Idea of dog park finds favour

Standing in a potential future dog park in Milton are (from left) Lynda Allen with Walter, Jennifer Pringle with Luka and Miriam Wilson with Bessy, all of Milton and surrounding areas. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Four-legged friends could have another option for play in Milton in the future.

Milton Area Promotions is looking for community support in getting a dog park in the area.

The idea for a dog play park has been on the backburner since 2012, when the group, together with the local Lions club, Rotary club and the wider community, upgraded Moore Park by installing a children’s cycle track and a flying fox.

Milton Promotions always had the idea of a dog park on the agenda, but decided the area was too small after the park upgrade was completed.

Since then, it had worked on the Milton south bridge beautification and the restoration of the Tollhouse.

Milton Area Promotions member Kay Partridge said the group had been gauging support for the dog park.

"We have registration forms at the Toko Hub and Hammer Hardware, and an online survey on SurveyMonkey where people have all expressed support for the dog park so far.

"It has been quite heartening to hear the amount of people who would like to have a dog park — especially the people who have expressed they want to be on the working group making it happen.

"It’s very good having support during the early days."

Mrs Partridge said the location of the tennis courts between Taylor Park and the A&P showgrounds seemed to be the best option.

"Unfortunately, the courts have an asphalt coating which will need to be removed, so it will be a matter of seeing what we can do in future to make this happen", she said.

They have had some helpful suggestions from people including Rob Mills, who helped to get the Balclutha dog park

operating.

"It is a big project, and will likely be a community one, just like Moore Park was", she said.

The group will be stop gauging support on May 12, and then make a submission to the Clutha District Council’s long-term plan.