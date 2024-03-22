Initiative to provide meals and cooking knowledge

Clutha Budget Advisory Service food hub assistant Jess Michelle holds up recipe cards from their joint initiative with Pamu and Meat the Need to provide meals for people who may need them in the area. PHOTO: EVELYN THORN

A joint initiative will meet needs in the area.

The Clutha Budget Advisory Service (CBAS) food bank has joined up with Pāmu and Meat the Need to provide "ready to prepare" meals for people in need in the Clutha district.

Farming business Pāmu donated $25,000 along with recipe cards to make meals to the Meat the Need project, which provides processed beef for people in need.

Together, they contacted CBAS who provided the rest of the ingredients for the recipe cards.

The food bank prepared bags to put the cards and meal items in.

Food hub co-ordinator Amy Senada said the meals were going out to at least 30 families in the area.

"We’re thankful to the people involved which have made this happen," she said.

"It’s great to get back on track and get people engaged in making meals which are simple but nutritious."

People can get a meal every second week for the next few weeks. For the week without a meal there will be a demonstration cooking session to show people how to make the meals.

"It will help people who otherwise may not know how to use the instructions or make the meals themselves."

"If the families send us a photo of the meal they have made, they can win a $50 New World voucher each fortnight."

The final set of Pāmu, CBAS and Meat the Need package meals will be sent out on May 6.

"It has put a positive spin on encouraging people who need help to know that people are here to support them and help them grow, especially in their cooking abilities."

People can contact the CBAS to learn more.