Local legend: Carol Sutherland

Carol Sutherland. PHOTO: RICHARD DAVISON

Carol Sutherland, of Balclutha, is this week’s Silver Fern Farms Local Legend, and receives a Silver Fern Farms leg of lamb.

Mrs Sutherland was nominated for doing "an awful lot for the community", including voluntary gardening in civic areas, meals on wheels, and taking friends and neighbours to appointments.

"She is the first with baking to welcome any new neighbour, or if anyone is having a difficult time," her nominator said.

Mrs Sutherland said she was a "wee bit embarrassed" to be nominated, as she "only [did] a lot of little things".

"There have been a lot of worthy recipients of this great Silver Fern Farms initiative, and I’m very grateful to have been nominated."

She said lamb was her favourite meat, and she would share the leg roast with her granddaughter.