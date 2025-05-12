Council joins battery recycling scheme

Clutha District Council waste education officer Scott Martin. PHOTO: SUPPLIED.

South Otago officials say their council will be only the second in the country to implement a convenient battery drop-off recycling scheme.

Clutha District Council expects the first battery drops to be available at libraries and other community facilities next month, as it joins the Phoenix Recycling Group’s programme.

Although Phoenix already provides the fire-safe receptacles at home improvement stores around the country, Wellington City Council is the only council to have joined the scheme to date.

Clutha District Council waste education officer Scott Martin said batteries were a problematic waste issue for councils, due to toxicity and fire risks.

The Phoenix scheme had been quality-checked and was able to take all batteries — including vapes — meaning no battery need enter landfill in the district in future.

"Batteries present a real hazard in our waste stream. The mixing of batteries in general waste has a high risk of fire from the kerbside to landfill, as they get exposed to liquids and punctured," Mr Martin said.

"Once in landfill, they can contribute to toxic leachate from heavy metals into the environment, so not only preventing those risks, but also ensuring as much of the waste is recycled and brought back into use is a win-win for Clutha."

Mr Martin said the move was part of a wider council programme eventually to eliminate all unnecessary landfill locally.

He said Phoenix had been chosen as its processes had been independently audited.

At present, no New Zealand-based battery recyclers existed. Phoenix sent batteries to Japan and South Korea for processing.

"Materials are recovered for future battery use, under strict environmental and social controls."

He said the receptacles could take most medium and small batteries in typical domestic use, including lead and lithium-based units.

Larger batteries such as vehicle batteries could be dropped at the council’s Mt Cooee recovery centre in Balclutha.

The project had no impact on rates, Mr Martin said.

"The council is always aware of the impact of any project on rates. The battery recycling is paid for from the government’s Waste Levy Fund."

Council community and facility operations manager Kelly Gay said the project was about removing barriers to recycling.

"We want to make it easy for people, and to dispel the myth that recycling simply ‘all goes in the same hole’."