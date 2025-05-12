Independent living units popular: managers

Tuapeka Community Health Inc project manager Mark Hay and society officer Suzanne Stephenson inspect the latest community housing unit developed by the society in Lawrence. PHOTO: RICHARD DAVISON

A second phase of community-driven independent living units in Lawrence is proving popular despite challenging economic conditions, project managers say.

One of two new two-bedroom units has already been sold following its completion in February. The second was due to be open for the community and prospective buyers to view yesterday.

Tuapeka Community Health Inc project manager Mark Hay said the units — which adjoin the town’s medical centre off Harrington Pl — were conceived in 2016 as a way to help older local residents continue to live locally while retaining proximity to medical services.

However, interest from further afield was also welcomed, he said.

"The price of materials and, therefore, the purchase price has gone up by about 30%, but thanks to a concerted local effort and generous donations and other contributions from local contractors and residents, these units are still very keenly priced.

"A third phase of a further two units was always under consideration, and we have the land to do that to the other side of the health centre, depending on how we go with this fourth unit."

The remaining unit was valued at $349,000, and would be sold through an occupation right agreement, including administrative and first-year fees.

The initial two units were sold for $280,000 and $295,000 respectively.

Mr Hay said the society had asked the first-phase occupants for any feedback regarding improvements before building phase 2.

"We’ve made some minor lighting changes and changed the underfloor heating supplier simply due to availability, but otherwise they’re identical to phase 1.

"The residents are the litmus test, and they’re happy, so we’re happy."

