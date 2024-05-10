Local legend: Craig Arnerich

PHOTO: NICK BROOK

Craig Arnerich might shy from the limelight but that did not stop his mates nominating him our latest Silver Fern Farms Local Legend.

Craig is a 15-year member and present chairman of Clutha Search and Rescue, a 10-year operative for Waiwera South and Clinton Volunteer Fire Brigades, and a Warepa Collie Club committee member.

He is a keen hand-held radio man, known for organising radio communications at local events and fundraisers, including trail rides and dog trials.

"On top of all of this he farms full-time in Clinton with his partner Vanessa and two young children Casey and Lachlan, a worthy candidate for sure," his nominator noted.