Local legend: Craig Arnerich

Craig Arnerich might shy from the limelight but that did not stop his mates nominating him our latest Silver Fern Farms Local Legend.
Craig is a 15-year member and present chairman of Clutha Search and Rescue, a 10-year operative for Waiwera South and Clinton Volunteer Fire Brigades, and a Warepa Collie Club committee member.
He is a keen hand-held radio man, known for organising radio communications at local events and fundraisers, including trail rides and dog trials.
"On top of all of this he farms full-time in Clinton with his partner Vanessa and two young children Casey and Lachlan, a worthy candidate for sure," his nominator noted.