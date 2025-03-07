Friday, 7 March 2025

One seriously hurt in crash near Balclutha

    Traffic backed up on State Highway One after the crash. Photo: Supplied
    One person has been seriously hurt in a crash on the highway between Balclutha and Clinton this morning.

    Police were alerted to the two-vehicle crash on state highway one at around 11am.

    "One person has received serious injuries and is being assessed by ambulance," police said in a statement.

    The road was closed while emergency services were at the scene.

    Motorists were advised to follow diversions and expect delays.

    NZTA said traffic management was now in place with a 30kmh speed restriction.

     