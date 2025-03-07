One seriously hurt in crash near Balclutha

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
One person has been seriously hurt in a crash on the highway between Balclutha and Clinton this morning.
Police were alerted to the two-vehicle crash on state highway one at around 11am.
"One person has received serious injuries and is being assessed by ambulance," police said in a statement.
The road was closed while emergency services were at the scene.
Motorists were advised to follow diversions and expect delays.
NZTA said traffic management was now in place with a 30kmh speed restriction.